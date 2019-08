GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers are investigating a collision on I-85 NB in Greenville.

The incident happened near the 51 mile marker near Woodruff Rd. at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday, according to SCHP.

Troopers have reported injuries, but say the crash is non-fatal. There is no word yet on how the crash occurred or the extent of injuries.

The say a detour is in place at this time and to expect delays.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.