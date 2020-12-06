Troopers investigate deadly hit-and-run in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened in Buncombe County.

On Saturday at about 7 p.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal hit and run collision involving a pedestrian on Pisgah View Road, troopers said.

A vehicle traveling north on Pisgah View Rd. struck and killed a pedestrian located in the roadway. After the collision, troopers say the vehicle left the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol by dialing by dialing *HP (47) from their cell phone