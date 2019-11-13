Troopers: Deadly crash on Country Club Road in Spartanburg

Troopers investigating deadly crash on Country Club Road in Spartanburg County on Nov. 13, 2019 (WSPA).

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Spartanburg.

It happened just before 5:50 a.m. Wednesday on Country Club Road near Clyde Street.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol confirmed a pedestrian was involved in the fatal crash. No other details were immediately available.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Troopers are expected to release more information later today.

7News crew at the scene said Country Club Road was blocked about an hour after the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.