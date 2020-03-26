Troopers search for car involved in fatal hit and run in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers are seeking information about a hit and run collision that happened in Greenwood County Thursday morning.

They say a pedestrian was laying in the roadway from a previous collision, was struck, and received fatal injuries by a vehicle that left the scene.

We previously reported the incident happened at 6:20 a.m. on SC Primary 34 (Ninety Six Hwy) near Sherad Rd. in Greenwood.

SCHP says the vehicle description is unknown at this time. The vehicle left the scene traveling east on SC Primary 34 toward Ninety Six. The vehicle could have damage to the undercarriage.

The victim, Shantay Shenise Crawford, 32, of Greenwood, died at the scene.

If you have any information about the collision or the vehicle of interest, contact the SCHP at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or you can call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).