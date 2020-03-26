1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Jackson Baptist Church New Prospect Baptist - Inman Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program The Greenville UU Fellowship White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Troopers search for car involved in fatal hit and run in Greenwood Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers are seeking information about a hit and run collision that happened in Greenwood County Thursday morning.

They say a pedestrian was laying in the roadway from a previous collision, was struck, and received fatal injuries by a vehicle that left the scene.

We previously reported the incident happened at 6:20 a.m. on SC Primary 34 (Ninety Six Hwy) near Sherad Rd. in Greenwood.

SCHP says the vehicle description is unknown at this time. The vehicle left the scene traveling east on SC Primary 34 toward Ninety Six. The vehicle could have damage to the undercarriage.

The victim, Shantay Shenise Crawford, 32, of Greenwood, died at the scene.

If you have any information about the collision or the vehicle of interest, contact the SCHP at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or you can call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store