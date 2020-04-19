Troopers search for suspect in fatal Oconee Co. hit-and-run

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers are searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Oconee County on Saturday morning.

We previously reported that a pedestrian was walking southbound on I-85 when they were struck from behind near Exit 3 by an unknown vehicle, according to SCHP.

The coroner identified the victim as 53-year-old Lanny N. Mest, who had a Williamsburg, Kentucky address.

Troopers say the suspect vehicle(s) will possibly have damage to the left front and driver’s side. The driver’s side mirror should also be missing.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle, you’re asked to contact SCHP at 864-241-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.