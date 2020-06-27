Troopers search for vehicle in Anderson Co. hit-and-run that severely injured moped driver

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit and run crash in which a moped was struck and the moped operator was severely injured by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The incident happened June 27 at about 1:10 a.m. on Clemson Blvd. near Lakeside Road in Anderson County.

The suspect vehicle is a light in color small or medium size passenger car, troopers said. It will possibly have damage to the front of the vehicle.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.