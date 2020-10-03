Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Friday night at about 11:10 p.m. on SC 11 near Harvey Gosnell Road.

They say the driver of a moped was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle, believed to be a white Chevrolet 1500 series pickup or Tahoe. The driver of the moped has not been identified yet by the coroner’s office.

The incident is currently under investigation by the SCHP MAIT team. Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.