Troopers seek 2 vehicles involved in fatal hit and run on US 221 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers are investigating a fatal hit and run in Spartanburg County.

The incident happened on US 221 near Ware Rd. on Friday at about 9 p.m.

Troopers say the incident involved a pedestrian and three vehicles.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet SUV, remained on scene. 2 other vehicles traveling North on US 221 hit the pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian died at the scene, troopers said. Their identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Troopers ask that anyone who thinks they may have hit the pedestrian to contact SCHP, noting that drivers may have mistaken the pedestrian for a deer.

You’re asked to call SCHP at 864-241-1000.

