SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Spartanburg County Thursday morning.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle while crossing East Blackstock Rd. at about 6:29 a.m., troopers said.

They say the driver left and the pedestrian died at the scene. That pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released.

The MAIT team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP at 864-241-1000