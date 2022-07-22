SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers are seeking information following a hit-and-run early Friday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Reidville Road near South Blackstock Road.

The unknown vehicle was traveling west on Reidville Road when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway, troopers said. The pedestrian was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle left the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact South Carolina Highway Patrol at (864) 241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.