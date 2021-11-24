Troopers seek info in Pickens Co. hit-and-run that killed moped driver

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A moped driver has died after a hit-and-run in Pickens County.

The incident happened on US 178 near Knoll Street at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the moped and an unknown vehicle were traveling east on US 178 when the unknown driver hit the moped in the rear.

The driver of the moped died, and that person’s identity has not yet been released.

The unknown driver left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP.

