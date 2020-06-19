Troopers seek info on Anderson Co. hit-and-run that injured 2 on moped

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit and run that left a moped driver and a passenger seriously injured.

Troopers say a vehicle fled the scene after hitting the moped at Belton Hwy near Secondary 664 on Thursday at 10:18 p.m.

The vehicle is a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup in the Lariat, King Ranch or Platinum model, according to SCHP.

The color in unknown at this time. The vehicle left the scene traveling east on Belton Hwy.

The vehicle should have damage to the passenger front and passenger side, troopers said. The passenger side mirror should also be missing.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or you can call Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).