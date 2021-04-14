Troopers seek info on Greenville Co. hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

SCHP says the suspect vehicle could be a 2001-2004 dark gray or silver Cadillac Deville. (SCHP)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information regarding a hit and run that happened in Greenville County.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 8 at about 9:35 p.m. when an unknown vehicle was traveling south on S. Piedmont Hwy near Roosevelt Dr. and hit a person walking, troopers said.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries, according to SCHP. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Troopers say the vehicle is possibly a 2001-2004 dark gray or silver Cadillac Deville. It may have damage to the front end and hood area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.