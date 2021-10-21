Troopers seek info on Greenville Co. hit-and-run that seriously injured motorcyclist

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run in Greenville County that seriously injured a motorcyclist on Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 10:14 p.m. on Old Buncombe Rd. near Hawkins Circle, according to SCHP. An unknown vehicle was traveling north on Old Buncombe Rd. and hit a person on a motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and the suspect vehicle left the scene, troopers said.

They say the vehicle is possibly a red Ford truck and may have damage to the right front end and passenger fender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1501, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

