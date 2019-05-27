Troopers warn drivers to keep safe as ‘100 Deadly Days of Summer’ begins

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s that time of the year when school is letting out, kids are running around out in the yards and people are going on vacations.

Vacation time means more people are driving on the roads.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said they usually see an increase in traffic accidents and deaths between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, there have been more than 300 deaths on state roads this year.

“Make sure you always have your seatbelt on. Fifty percent of all traffic deaths in our state are a result of people who had access to seat belts but chose not to wear them,” Trooper Joe Hovis said.

Troopers said drivers and passengers need to wear their seat belts, obey speed limits and avoid texting while driving.

“Traffic collisions and traffic fatalities are not discriminatory. They happen pretty much everywhere. A lot of times you will see it on the interstate, but just as equally you will see it them on back roads or county roads,” Hovis said.

Troopers do not want to see that number increase, so they will be on the road keeping an eye out.

“Don’t be surprised, no matter where you are, to roll up on a checkpoint, and we’ll be checking to make sure that you’re not drinking and driving and make sure you have your seat belt on and doing those things to make yourself safe on the highway,” Hovis said.

Troopers also wanted to remind drivers to be aware of motorcyclists and to never drink and drive.