Troops return home in time for July 4th

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 08:06 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 08:06 AM EDT

About 200 service members returned home in time to celebrate Independence Day.

The soldiers returned Tuesday to Fort Stewart, Georgia.

CNN reports members of the 3rd Infantry Division brigade have been stationed in Afghanistan for the past nine months.

