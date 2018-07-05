Troops return home in time for July 4th
About 200 service members returned home in time to celebrate Independence Day.
The soldiers returned Tuesday to Fort Stewart, Georgia.
CNN reports members of the 3rd Infantry Division brigade have been stationed in Afghanistan for the past nine months.
Click or tap here to read more about the 3rd Infantry Division.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man fights to save veterans wall in Greenville
- Vigil, search planned for woman missing from Blacksburg
- Teen girl dies after falling from waterfall in Transylvania Co.
- Rebuild Upstate repairs homes for more than a hundred for low-income residents in 2018