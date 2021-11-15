Tropical storm debris removal in Haywood Co. to halt ahead of Thanksgiving

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Tropical Storm Fred debris removal in Haywood County will be halting ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

This week marks 90 days since flooding caused damage in North Carolina and 6 people were killed. The second pass of residential debris removal is nearing completion, according to Haywood County officials.

After Friday, Nov, 12 ,all right-of-way debris removal operations will cease until Nov. 29.

This break in operations will allow time for residents to prepare for one final storm debris removal pass, and allow crews to spend time with their families for Thanksgiving, the county said.

The final debris removal pass will begin Monday, Nov. 29, and is anticipated to take about a week. County officials said residents should plan to have all debris pre-sorted and next to the road for pick up before Nov. 29 to ensure it will be picked up in the last pass.

Residents are reminded that tires and large debris cannot be picked up. You’re asked to pile debris with 10 feet of the road, but not in the road.

So far, over 35,000 cubic yards of debris (or about 11 Olympic-size swimming pools) have been removed from Haywood County properties.