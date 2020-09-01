Tropical Storm Nana forms, takes aim at Central America

by: Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Nana has formed south of Jamaica, and is taking aim at Central America.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft crew flew into the storm, recording maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kmh) with higher gusts.

Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

The hurricane center says Nana is centered about 120 miles (195 km) southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, and is moving west at 18 mph (30 kmh) on a path that could damage Belize, Honduras, Guatemala and southernmost Mexico.

