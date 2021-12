A truck is blocking part of W Blackstock Rd. in Spartanburg. (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Part of the roadway is blocked by a truck on West Blackstock Rd. in Spartanburg.

Crews responded Monday afternoon near Westgate Mall and Badcock Home Furniture and More. Spartanburg Police said a slab of concrete fell off the truck.

Expect delays in the area as cleanup continues. Traffic is being redirected on Coromandel Drive.