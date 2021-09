ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A truck driver accused of attempting to run someone over in Asheville has turned himself in.

We previously reported a driver attempting to run over a man and his cat on May 17 was wanted by Asheville Police.

Ford has been charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Felony animal cruelty

Reckless driving

Hit and run property damage

He turned himself in and was released on a $50,000 bond.