Truck driver hurt in I-26 crash near NC/SC state line

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:10 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:10 AM EDT

POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) -- A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing along Interstate 26 near Tryon.

The wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m. Friday on eastbound I-26.

Polk County Emergency Management Director Bobby Arledge said an empty box truck overturned in the crash and is leaking diesel fuel.

The truck driver was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The driver’s condition was not immediately known.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports one lane of eastbound traffic is currently closed near exit 67.


 

