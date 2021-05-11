Truck driver shortage in SC magnified by impact of Colonial Pipeline closure

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The impact of the Colonial Pipeline closure is shining light on a major shortage, truck drivers. Leaders in that industry told 7 News, that could lead to bigger issues for consumers.

No gas at some pumps, others show a higher price tag than normal.

“I pull up, try to get gas and there’s none nowhere,” said Spartanburg Resident, Karen Ford.

Leaders in the trucking industry told 7 News, the temporary closure of the Colonial Pipeline could have impacts far beyond the pump.

“Every other link in the supply chain involves a truck driver. In any part of any supply chain, you’re going to see delays and sometimes see price increases,” said President & CEO of the South Carolina Trucking Association, Rick Todd.

Rick Todd with the South Carolina Trucking Association said this panic at the pump is only highlighting a major trucker shortage.

“When things started picking back up, that’s when we started to have more issues with trying to find drivers,” Regional Transportation Manager with Circle K, Craige Dean, told us.

It’s a shortage Craige Dean with Circle K said is leaving them with over a dozen openings in the Carolinas alone.

During Francisco Navarette’s years of being a truck driver, he told us he has noticed this shortage firsthand. But now with the pipeline down and more expensive gas, he told us he can see other things going up in price as well.

“It takes more money to ship something so that will increase everything,” said Truck Driver, Francisco Navarrete.

Good news about it all though, a spokesperson with Colonial said this is all temporary.

Leaders with AAA are also urging people once again, to stop panic buying and only get what you need at the pump.