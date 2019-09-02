Truck driver shot dead in Florence County following altercation with other driver

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man was killed Monday after a shooting broke out in Florence County.

The gunfire erupted at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of Old Marion Highway and East Palmetto Street, Chief Deputy Kirby said.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriffs Office said the driver of a logging truck got out of his truck and threatened another driver.

That’s when the other driver pulled out a gun and shot the truck driver.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Nobody has been charged in this incident yet. Florence County deputies will continue to investigate.