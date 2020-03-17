Truck drivers the key to food deliveries at grocery stores

MADRID (AP) — The battle to contain the coronavirus reached new urgency, as more governments locked down borders and ordered new closures and restrictions and pleas went out to funnel masks and ventilators to places struggling with soaring numbers of sick patients.

The growing sense of crisis rocked financial markets Monday, particularly on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 12.9%. Investors' fears that the pandemic will throw the economy into a recession sent the market to its worst one-day loss since 1987.