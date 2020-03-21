Truckers facing difficult road with closures stemming from coronavirus concerns

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A difficult time for truck drivers. As they work to keep you stocked up on needed supplies like that hand sanitizer and toilet paper, they’re facing a shortage of their own, finding a place to eat while on the road. Their trucks are too big to fit through drive-thrus and walk-up orders are being shut down at a lot of places.

Truckers are trying to get where they need to be. For Bruce Fortman that means taking a little break between the miles.

“I stop in Kansas but I go everywhere else,” said Truck Driver from Missouri, Bruce Fortman.

Same goes for this driver who has traveled from Canada.

7 News: “What are you doing here in South Carolina?”

“Picking up the snow birds, the people on vacation down in Florida. We bring back their vehicles,” said Truck Driver from Canada, Eric Guyom.

And even though these drivers’ final destinations are much different, they have something in common. They both packed food for their journeys.

“I got a Snicker I bought at TA earlier and this sandwich that I’m almost done with,” said Fortman.

It’s a good thing they did because getting their hands on a warm meal is no longer easy.

“We just can’t keep a big fridge that can hold 15 to 20 days worth of supplies,” said Truck Driver, Brandon Kiser.

Brandon Kiser is on the road a lot. He told us he typically packs food for the trip. However he said there is only so much food he can carry.

“I don’t think nobody understands and estimates that panic that will set in when these trucks quit moving,” said Kiser.

That’s why a Greer restaurant is trying to keep truckers like Kiser fed. The drive-thru at Clock Restaurant is still up and running. But they’re also serving any car or truck that pulls into their parking lot.

“She takes the money, she brings the food out to them. They never have to come in,” said Owner of Clock Restaurant, Jimmy Chulkas.

It’s not just getting access to food that has become a problem for some of the drivers we talked to but also finding a restroom. Rest areas have closed in some state making them harder to come by.