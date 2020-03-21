1  of  45
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Enoree Fork Baptist Church Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC Union Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Truckers facing difficult road with closures stemming from coronavirus concerns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A difficult time for truck drivers. As they work to keep you stocked up on needed supplies like that hand sanitizer and toilet paper, they’re facing a shortage of their own, finding a place to eat while on the road. Their trucks are too big to fit through drive-thrus and walk-up orders are being shut down at a lot of places.

Truckers are trying to get where they need to be. For Bruce Fortman that means taking a little break between the miles.

“I stop in Kansas but I go everywhere else,” said Truck Driver from Missouri, Bruce Fortman.

Same goes for this driver who has traveled from Canada.

7 News: “What are you doing here in South Carolina?”

“Picking up the snow birds, the people on vacation down in Florida. We bring back their vehicles,” said Truck Driver from Canada, Eric Guyom.

And even though these drivers’ final destinations are much different, they have something in common. They both packed food for their journeys.

“I got a Snicker I bought at TA earlier and this sandwich that I’m almost done with,” said Fortman.

It’s a good thing they did because getting their hands on a warm meal is no longer easy.

“We just can’t keep a big fridge that can hold 15 to 20 days worth of supplies,” said Truck Driver, Brandon Kiser.

Brandon Kiser is on the road a lot. He told us he typically packs food for the trip. However he said there is only so much food he can carry.

“I don’t think nobody understands and estimates that panic that will set in when these trucks quit moving,” said Kiser.

That’s why a Greer restaurant is trying to keep truckers like Kiser fed. The drive-thru at Clock Restaurant is still up and running. But they’re also serving any car or truck that pulls into their parking lot.

“She takes the money, she brings the food out to them. They never have to come in,” said Owner of Clock Restaurant, Jimmy Chulkas.

It’s not just getting access to food that has become a problem for some of the drivers we talked to but also finding a restroom. Rest areas have closed in some state making them harder to come by.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store