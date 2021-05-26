Trucking company to bring 136 new jobs to Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A new trucking company is coming to Cherokee County and it’s bringing nearly 140 jobs with it.

“It’s just really a great place to live and work,” Executive Director of Cherokee County’s Development Board Jim Cook said about the county. “The big city’s not far away, but we don’t have big city problems.”

While Cherokee County may be a bit more rural than some of its neighboring counties, Cook said it’s not stopping the growth.

“We’re doing extremely well right now, in spite of everything,” he said. “Coming out of COVID, some labor issues, etc., we’ve got companies coming in and they’re looking for workers.”

One of those companies is Kerns Trucking, Inc. It’s a regional transportation and logistics company based out of Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

“Dump trucks, hauling trucks. Being the hauling specialists that they are, they work with a lot of construction-type things. Hauling dirt, gravel, things of that nature,” Cook said.

Soon, the company will be moving their headquarters across the state line to Cherokee County.

“They’ve decided to expand their operations. They found some property on the Blacksburg side of the river, off of exit 104. It’s a perfect fit for them,” Cook said.

The new facility will be located on about 30 acres in the Carolina Foothills Park of Commerce, right off the interstate.

“Business is really good in the trucking area, and they’re excited to get down here and on I-85,” Cook said. “Trucks can get on easy and get off easy, there on the interstate, and go up and down.”

The almost $7.9 million investment will bring 136 jobs with it.

“They need maintenance personnel. Of course, truck drivers–and truck drivers are hard to get these days–but, hopefully, we’ll get some folks there and provide a lot of good jobs for the people in Cherokee County,” Cook said.

Cook said he expects the jobs to fill up quickly.

“We’ve got a lot of growth going on, a lot of new houses being built. So, we’re excited about, not just the industrial growth, but the residential growth in Cherokee County as well; and this will provide the necessary jobs for some of those folks moving in.”

The new facility is expected to be completed by late 2022.

If you’re interested in applying for a job with Kerns Trucking, click here.