Trucking industry sees highs and lows in business amidst coronavirus crisis

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)-The full economic impact of the coronavirus crisis is still unclear and many businesses are seeing fluctuations in business.

Several industries in South Carolina have taken a big hit as a result of the coronavirus crisis, including tourism and restaurants. But the trucking industry in some sectors has actually seen business double.

With federal and state guidelines in place as a result of the coronavirus crisis, many industries in the country have been preparing their response. For example, the trucking industry has been working with state and federal agencies since the announcement of the first cases.

“What do they expect from the freight community and what kind of restrictions are they looking at imposing,” said Rick Todd, the director of the SC Trucking Association.

Certain business sectors like grocery stores and gas stations are seeing a boom right now despite the impact of the coronavirus. Others are seeing drastic decreases in business.

The same trend is reflected in the trucking industry. Todd continued, “Some sectors of the transportation community are doing well the supply chain is very strained. Other sectors which are deemed non essential or have workforce problems the next few weeks could be make or break for them.”

And even though some trucking fleets are seeing an increase in workload like every other business in the state the future is still unclear. “In terms of what’s going to happen next. There is no way to forecast that because this is such a usual situation.”

The SC Trucking Association says since less people have been on the roads the trucking industry is able to be more efficient.

The association also says states and municipalities should keep in mind that these drivers need rest areas and rest rooms to be able to make these much needed deliveries.