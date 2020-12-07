Trudeau: Canada to get Pfizer vaccine by end of this year

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Canada will get up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech before the end of the December.

The vaccine is expected be approved by Health Canada this week.

Trudeau had come under criticism from opposition parties for saying Canadians won’t be among the first to get a vaccine against COVID-19 because the first doses will likely go to citizens of the countries they are made in.

Canada doesn’t have mass vaccine-production facilities.

But his ministers have said Canada has ordered the most expansive portfolio of vaccines in the world.

