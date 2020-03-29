Trudeau to continue to self-isolate at home

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the coronavirus situation from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will continue to self-isolate at home even though his wife has recovered from the coronavirus.

Trudeau says although he was careful, he will remain in isolation for now because he was in the same home as someone who tested positive. Trudeau says wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has taken their three children to the prime minister’s summer residence in Harrington Lake, Quebec.

Sophie Trudeau received clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health on Saturday.

Trudeau’s office said March 12 she had tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a trip to London.

The prime minister and his family have been in self isolation at home since then. He and the children have not shown symptoms.