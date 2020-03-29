1  of  30
Closings and Delays
Cedar Grove Baptist Church - Greer,SC Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Eastside Worship Center - Taylors First Baptist Church of Campobello First Baptist Church of Fairforest First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Green Creek First Baptist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Jackson Baptist Church Jackson Memorial Baptist Church Majority Baptist Church Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg Mt. Zion CME Church-Cross Anchor,SC New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Providence Baptist Church - Gaffney,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Wesley Chapel UMC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Trudeau to continue to self-isolate at home

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the coronavirus situation from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will continue to self-isolate at home even though his wife has recovered from the coronavirus.

Trudeau says although he was careful, he will remain in isolation for now because he was in the same home as someone who tested positive. Trudeau says wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has taken their three children to the prime minister’s summer residence in Harrington Lake, Quebec.

Sophie Trudeau received clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health on Saturday.

Trudeau’s office said March 12 she had tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a trip to London.

The prime minister and his family have been in self isolation at home since then. He and the children have not shown symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store