“True to the Brew” half marathon held in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The second annual True to the Brew Run Hike half marathon was held in Spartanburg Saturday morning.

The half marathon helps support the Palmetto Conservation Foundation and the Palmetto Trail.

The run began at Cedar Springs Baptist Church before finishing at Croft State Park.

Participants who finished the race received a bottle opener medal while everyone (21 and over!) who took part got a shirt and a voucher for a beer.

“We are stewards of nature, we have over 370 miles of trail throughout the state of South Carolina and so every day we’re out there maintaining our trails giving the opportunity for people to have a very nice nature based experience,” said Mary Roe with the Palmetto Conservation Foundation.

The Palmetto Conservation Foundation focuses on teaching outdoor skills to people and enticing them to explore the Palmetto Trail and other natual areas in the state.

If you’d like to sign up for next year’s run in Newberry County, click here.