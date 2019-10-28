Trump attends first MLB game as president

President Donald Trump watches during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is attending his first major league game as president, arriving Sunday night at Nationals Park just before the first pitch of Game 5 of the World Series.

The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros are tied at two games apiece.

Trump emerged from his motorcade wearing a dark suit and tie. He took a seat in a lower-tier box to the left of home plate. Five wounded veterans are among those watching the game with the president.

Trump’s entourage includes two Republican senators, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Florida’s Marco Rubio. Also in the group is congressman Kevin Brady of Texas.

His arrival was not shown on in-stadium video monitors, but fans near the president turned and took pictures of him.