Trump declares major disaster for Georgia counties, governor says

ATLANTA, GA (WSPA) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sunday that President Trump has declared a major disaster for all 159 counties in the state.

The declaration allows federal agencies to provide aid directly to the state, covering all Emergency Protective Measures.

The announcement came after Governor Kemp had declared a Public Health Emergency on March 14 making state resources available to help address any issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release from the governor’s office Kemp stated, “Georgia is grateful for this designation, as it will enable the state to continue partnering with federal agencies in a coordinated fight against this pandemic. The presidential declaration is a critical step in providing additional assistance to our state and local governments as they continue to respond to COVID-19.”