Trump holding NC rally the night before primary

by: Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is visiting North Carolina the night before next month’s primary elections.

Trump’s campaign announced on Friday that the president would attend a rally the evening of March 2 at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum. 

The president held rallies a few days before the presidential caucus in Iowa and the evening before the New Hampshire primary. 

Trump won North Carolina by almost 4 percentage points in the 2016 general election.

The state is expected to be a presidential battleground this November.

Trump came to Charlotte last week to highlight a new economic revitalization program.

