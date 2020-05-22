Trump calls on churches to reopen this weekend

by: JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

President Donald Trump pumps his fist while boarding Air Force One as he departs Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump will visit a Ypsilanti, Mich., Ford plant that has been converted to making personal protection and medical equipment. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus.

He says: “Today I’m identifying houses of worship – churches, synagogues and mosques – as essential places that provide essential services.”

Trump made the announcement during a hastily-arranged press conference Friday at the White House.

He said if governors don’t abide by his request, he will “override” them, though it’s unclear what authority he has to do so.

