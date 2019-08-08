Trump says he’s considering commutation for Blagojevich

FILE – In this March 15, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich departs his Chicago home for Littleton, Colo., to begin his 14-year prison sentence on corruption charges. Imprisoned ex-governor, Blagojevich, filed paperwork Tuesday, June 5, 2018, asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s “very strongly” considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison term on multiple federal corruption convictions.

Trump suggested more than a year ago that he was considering a commutation for Blagojevich, who then filed paperwork requesting a commutation.

The Republican president told reporters Wednesday night while returning to Washington aboard Air Force One that he thought Blagojevich, a Democrat, had been treated “unbelievably unfairly.”

Trump says he’s taking into consideration Blagojevich’s wife and children and what was, in his view, mere braggadocio.

Blagojevich entered federal prison in 2012.