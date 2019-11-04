Trump to host Washington Nationals at White House today

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The Nationals are heading to the White House.

President Donald Trump is hosting World Series champs The Washington Nationals Monday.

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros four games on the road to take the pennant.

Fans and the team celebrated Saturday with a victory parade and rally.

At least one Washington Nationals player has already said he plans to skip Monday’s White House visit.

Pitcher Sean Doolittle says he can’t go because of Trump’s divisive rhetoric and his enabling of conspiracy theories.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar