Trump to host Washington Nationals at White House today

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The Nationals are heading to the White House.

President Donald Trump is hosting World Series champs The Washington Nationals Monday.

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros four games on the road to take the pennant.

Fans and the team celebrated Saturday with a victory parade and rally.

At least one Washington Nationals player has already said he plans to skip Monday’s White House visit.

Pitcher Sean Doolittle says he can’t go because of Trump’s divisive rhetoric and his enabling of conspiracy theories.