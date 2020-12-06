Trump tweets that his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus

WSPA 7News
by: Associated Press
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus.
.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020
