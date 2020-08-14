Trump’s younger brother, Robert, is hospitalized in New York

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins then real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House. The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, according to the White House.

The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere. Trump was already scheduled to visit his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalized, but officials said that he was seriously ill.

Trump “has a very good relationship with his brother who is very special to him,” Deere said.

Robert Trump, one of four siblings to the president, recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family seeking to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece Mary titled “Too Much and Never Enough.”

The president has said that Mary Trump’s book was a violation of a nondisclosure agreement she signed in connection to a financial settlement she received from the Trump family. Mary is a daughter of the brothers’ eldest sibling, Fred Trump Jr., who struggled with alcoholism and died in 1981 at the age of 43.

No family members joined Fred Jr., who was known as Freddy, at the hospital on the night he died. The president went to the movies with another sibling.

Robert Trump had previously worked for his older brother at the Trump Organization.