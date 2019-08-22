Tryon Block House Races canceled, rescheduled for April 2020

News

by: WSPA Staff

COLUMBUS, NC (WSPA) – The Tryon Block House Races, which were delayed until October, have now been canceled because the course isn’t ready.

The Tryon International Equestrian Center said it has made a significant investment to create a state-of-the-art steeplechase course in Columbus.

And while progress has been made, it’s not yet safe for the horses.

The races will return to the traditional Spring date on April 11, 2020.

For people who have already purchased tickets, those tickets can be applied to the Spring 2020 event on April 11 with additional action necessary, or they can request a refund by emailing tickets@tryon.com or by calling 828-863-1002.

