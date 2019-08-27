Tryon celebrates sesquicentennial with weekend of free activities

Celebrate the tradition of a small Western North Carolina town this weekend as Tryon marks a big birthday.

The Town of Tryon commemorates 150 years since it’s founding this weekend Aug 30-Sept 1, downtown and at Harmon field.



Town organizers said this will be three days of historical, cultural and interactive, family friendly and free activities.



Historian Robert Lange said he and other historians will speak Friday at the Tryon Fine Arts Center.

Organizer Julia Calhoun said Saturday there will be historical displays on Trade street including many locals dressed as the famous William Gillette, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and others with ties to the area.



You can find civil war re-enactors on Harmon field as well as metal work at Tryon Arts and crafts.



For more see the brochure below…

https://indd.adobe.com/view/ca903fb9-0058-4625-b9c0-8b6635a8920b

You can also visit exploretyon.com for more and a schedule of events.