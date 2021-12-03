Tryon International Equestrian Center offering Winterfest lights and market for 2021

MILL SPRING, N.C. (WSPA) – Winterfest is back at the Tryon International Equestrian Center for the 2021 Christmas and holiday season.

The festival offers a drive-thru Christmas light show, a Christmas market and plenty of food, rides and character interaction for the kids. The Shadracks Christmas Wonderland light show will be set up through Jan 2.

Another part of the festivities is the Christmas market, where local vendors will sell goods until Sunday Dec 5.

Characters from the Who-liday village with The Whos will perform and interact with children. There are root beer float samples and pictures with Santa.

Visit the Tryon International Equestrian Center website here for tickets and more information.