Tryon to elect Dog Mayor

Tryon has a Mayor, but that’s not enough for the town in Western North Carolina.

People living there are looking are looking to elect a Dog Mayor!

7 News Reporter Christine Scarpelli met some of the candidates this morning.

There are 22 candidates so far, and they are of all breeds and ages.

One canine is even a resident of the Foothills Humane Society. Her name is Dutchess, and she is a 2 year old Staffordshire Terrier.

Each dog has a “platform” or slogan to show off.

Organizers say each candidate is friendly and can point you in the direction of the best treats.

One dog is bling, but says he knows the town best of all.

Another, Charlotte, says she is working to make all downtown businesses dog-friendly.

There is still time to enter your dog.