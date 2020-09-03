TSA: 6 firearms discovered at GSP security checkpoints in August

GREER, SC (WSPA) – The Transportation Security Administration said six firearms were discovered at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport security checkpoint in August.

According to the release, TSA discovered two unloaded handguns in a passenger’s carry-on bag on Aug. 14, as well as detected a loaded Century Arms RAS47 semi-automatic rifle packed in a bag along with illegal drugs on Aug. 17.

TSA notified local law enforcement, who then removed the passenger and the items from the checkpoint area.

Photo courtesy of Transportation Security Administration

Photo courtesy of Transportation Security Administration

Photo courtesy of Transportation Security Administration

Photo courtesy of Transportation Security Administration

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at our security checkpoint,” Danise Daville, Assistant Federal Security Director for GSP, said. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is to thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

According to the release, firearms can be transported in checked baggage, provided that they are declared to the airline and the are in a proper carrying case and are unloaded. Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags.

TSA officials said nine firearms have been detected by TSA officers at the GSP security checkpoint so far in 2020 and 23 firearms were discovered last year.

According to the release, in addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint also face financial civil penalties from TSA. Those penalties can be found here.

For a list of TSA prohibited items, click here and here.