TSA officials say they’re finding more guns in South Carolina airports

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – More guns are making their way to South Carolina’s airports. Officials with the Transportation Security Administration say 2020’s numbers are twice the rate they were compared to 2019.

For the last three years, the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport has led the state with the highest amount of guns found in carry-on luggage.

While 2020 saw a dramatic downturn in the number of passengers being screened through airports nationwide, Mark Howell, a spokesman for TSA said the number of guns found per passenger went up.

“Nationwide the number was about five per 1-million passengers screened,” Howell said. “In 2020, it went up to about 10.2 per million passengers screened, almost doubling.”

In 2020, one out of nearly 100-thousand passengers screened had a gun. South Carolina’s numbers beat the national average with one of our nearly every 63-thousand passengers screened.

Howell said in most cases, the excuse is forgetfulness.



“So a very costly mistake for forgetting to check your bag before heading out to the airport,” said Howell.

One that could cost you thousands of dollars.



“And it could go from about $2,100 dollars for an unloaded firearm… Averages about $4,200 dollars for a loaded [firearm],” Howell said. “But can go up to a maximum of $10,250 dollars depending on the circumstances around it.”

You could also face jail time depending on the local laws.

Howell said the states with the higher amounts of guns found in carry-ons are states with open carry laws.



“Lot of people grab their keys, their wallet, and their firearm when they head out the door, but you got to remember to not do that when you’re traveling,” Howell said. “If you want to travel with a firearm we have no issue with that… We just for obvious reasons don’t want it in the cabin.”

Michelle Newman, Communications Manager at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport said to just check with your airline to learn how to properly travel with your guns.



“You need to have it unloaded, in a locked container,” Newman said. “And just be as secured as possible and that’s to make sure that everyone’s getting to their destination safely.”

Each airline’s protocol varies slightly, so make sure you’re kept up to date each time you travel.

To learn more information on how to properly check your firearm when traveling, click here.