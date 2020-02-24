TSA PreCheck mobile van stops through Upstate

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – When walking through the airport preparing to board a flight, there’s always one lengthy process that many people dread: TSA checkpoints.

At the checkpoints agents require passengers to take off their shoes, jackets, belts and place all electronics in a bin.

This security screening process causes long lines of eager passengers ready to board their flight.

With TSA PreCheck you can bypass many of those steps and the entire process could take less than five minutes.

PreCheck passengers are not required to take off shoes, remove liquids or take electronics out of their bags.

Instead of stopping through a sometimes uncomfortable 3D body scanner, PreCheck passengers swiftly walk through X-Ray machines.

According to TSA, these passengers go through a looser security check because they are considered to be very low flight risks.

To sign up these passengers were required to fill out an online application with an extensive background check.

Once approved they scheduled an appointment for an interview and fingerprinting at a local TSA enrollment office.

This is the process for all passengers that want to enroll in TSA PreCheck.

All week long the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport will have a mobile TSA PreCheck van that will help with registration.

The approval process could take up to a few weeks but the mobile event makes signing up much easier.

“The registration process, they have a list of documents that you can go to online. You are going to want to have your ID, any records of name changes and things like that. They have the comprehensive list online and then you’ll just make an appointment here,” Michelle Fleming, GSP Airport communications manager, said.

PreCheck passenger Art Slater has been a PreCheck passenger for two years now and he said it’s worth the investment.

To sign up for PreCheck please visit the mobile van this week at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport.