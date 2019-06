A Transportation Security Administration employee works at a security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Thursday, May 26, 2016. The TSA will add 768 new screeners by mid-June to deal with increasingly long airport security lines that have caused passengers to miss flights even before the busy summer travel season, the agency’s chief told […]

The Transportation Security Administration has collected more than $960,000 in unclaimed money this last fiscal year.

According to officials, the money comes from loose change left in people’s pockets at airport security,

The agency says the money is used to pay for checkpoint maintenance and new signs.

New York’s JFK Airport collected the most loose change, at about $72,000.