TSA warning against increase of prohibited items in airports

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- TSA is sending a PSA to the Upstate, after an increase of banned objects found in luggage.

The good news for airports, there’s an uptick in travel across the country.

“We have a lot of new travelers taking advantage of low airfares, getting out after being in the house for a year during Covid,” Regional TSA representative Matt Howell said.

However, with these trends, TSA has also seen an increase in prohibited items found in suitcases.

The most common are liquids over three ounces and pocket knives, but recently, the state of South Carolina has seen an increased number of guns discovered in luggage.

Howell said, “We found already double the same time period between January and July in South Carolina. We had a total of 26 this time last year and we’ve had 55 so far this year.”

Not only is it dangerous, but Howell says the process of finding something that doesn’t belong in the airport makes wait times way longer.

Howell said, “Each one of those things is really another person in front of you in line because we’re going to have to go through the options of getting rid of it with the passenger.” He added, “then we’re going to have to rescreen the passenger before they go through security checkpoint.”

They’re asking people to think before they pack.

“Do a quick sweep before you come to the airport. Start with a fresh bag. Completely empty out the bag then pack it from there. That will eliminate any possibility of a mistake,” Howell said.

An item TSA has released some restrictions on is hand sanitizer, in the pandemic you’re allowed to bring up to 12 ounces instead of the usual 3.

Before you take that flight you can look at a list of the prohibited items TSA is warning against.