TTI to host career fair in Pendleton on Oct. 21

Pedestrians walk by a “Now Hiring” sign outside a store on August 16, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – Techtronic Industries (TTI) is hosting a career fair for multiple jobs positions.

The career fair is at Workforce Training Cente-Sandy Springs on Clemson Blvd. in Pendleton on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to TTI, they are a world-class leader in design, manufacturing and marketing for consumers, professional and industrial users in the home improvement, repair and construction industries.

At the career fair, there will be on-site interviews and potential same-day job offers for applicants.

TTI said potential employment opportunities exist for:

Assemblers Assemble components, sub-assemblies and attachments of various gasoline and battery powered lawn and garden products Must be 18 years or older, at least 6 months of manufacturing experience, and good hand/eye coordination

Forklift Operators Must be certified and demonstrate proficiency in the operation of various lift trucks, motorized and non-motorized Simple math skills, capable of using charts, schedules, reports, forms, and records Must possess physical dexterity sufficient to accomplish required tasks Perform pick/pack/repackage tasks accurately and contribute to overall inventory and order accuracy Continuously moving product of varying weight, capable of lifting to 50 lbs. with or without assistance At least 3 – 6 months experience in distribution/warehouse environment

Class A CDL Yard Driver Must have least 2 years of professional driving experience. Must also have a clean MVR and be able to pass a background and drug screen Customer Service Respond accurately to consumer, service center & distributor calls regarding the company’s policies and procedures Verify and authorize warranty coverage for all callers Provide helpful direction to callers dealing with warranty & non-warranty service

Engineering Coordinate processing of in-house fabricated parts required in a new product Assist in evaluating pilot run results and coordinate corrections required for production Aggressive implement Lean Manufacturing concept throughout the manufacturing and reconditioning operations Design and develop automated test systems and assembly equipment, including software and hardware development Create scope of work documents and work with integrators to build equipment to TTI specifications.

Housekeeping Associates Adhere to a stringent cleaning schedule Clean, Dust and Sanitize hard surfaces Sweep, vacuum, mop, strip, buff, and Wax Floors Change out rugs and mats Restock paper products and soaps Physical strength and dexterity to operate necessary equipment and perform all required cleaning duties, i.e., lifting to 35 lbs., standing, stooping, and bending. Knowledge of occupational hazards, safety rules and regulations including MSDS preferred Ability to operate and use tools and equipment of the janitorial service, including sit down floor scrubbers Must be a steady, reliable worker with a high degree of customer service acumen.

Maintenance Technicians Insure proper operation of all material handling equipment Installs/Repairs compressed air lines, conduit, conductors, and junction boxes, disconnects, and switches Test/Repair safety equipment, exit lighting, and emergency lighting as needed. Repairs/Replaces motors, starters, pumps, rollers, belts, photo eyes, and any other part associated with material handling equipment as needed Repairs faucets, valves, toilets, fixtures, and other associated plumbing systems including specialized systems such as eyewash stations as needed Ability to comprehend plans, blueprints, and specifications while recommending changes during the programming phase of a project Test and maintain emergency electrical equipment such as generators and battery-operated lighting Ensure code compliances are maintained with the tools, materials, and equipment as needed. Compliance with all OSHA, DHEC and other related policies associated with facilities/machine maintenance operations Maintain fire and safety equipment to the highest standards. Associates degree in Industrial Maintenance or equivalent experience Minimum 3 years’ experience in overall facilities/material handling equipment maintenance

Quality Auditors/Inspectors Verify that the quality of the products meets engineering, approval agencies, and customer requirements through auditing and inspection. Performs visual, dimensional, and mechanical inspections of assemblies and components Provide inspections/audit support for inbound/outbound trends and non-conforming related initiatives Communicate effectively and work as a team member with peers in various functions At least 1 year of experience in Quality High School Diploma or GED preferred

Refurb Operators Analyze/repair corded and cordless tools and attachments, cleaning tools/sorting tool parts. Must possess good judgment to determine the defect and whether it would be cost effective to repair the tools Must possess physical dexterity sufficient to accomplish tasks utilizing hand or powered tools Capable of lifting to 50 lbs. with or without assistance



For more information or to apply online, click here.