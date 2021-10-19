TTI to host career fair in Pendleton on Oct. 21

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – Techtronic Industries (TTI) is hosting a career fair for multiple jobs positions.
The career fair is at Workforce Training Cente-Sandy Springs on Clemson Blvd. in Pendleton on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
According to TTI, they are a world-class leader in design, manufacturing and marketing for consumers, professional and industrial users in the home improvement, repair and construction industries.
At the career fair, there will be on-site interviews and potential same-day job offers for applicants.
TTI said potential employment opportunities exist for:
- Assemblers
- Assemble components, sub-assemblies and attachments of various gasoline and battery powered lawn and garden products
- Must be 18 years or older, at least 6 months of manufacturing experience, and good hand/eye coordination
- Forklift Operators
- Must be certified and demonstrate proficiency in the operation of various lift trucks, motorized and non-motorized
- Simple math skills, capable of using charts, schedules, reports, forms, and records
- Must possess physical dexterity sufficient to accomplish required tasks
- Perform pick/pack/repackage tasks accurately and contribute to overall inventory and order accuracy
- Continuously moving product of varying weight, capable of lifting to 50 lbs. with or without assistance
- At least 3 – 6 months experience in distribution/warehouse environment
- Class A CDL Yard Driver
- Must have least 2 years of professional driving experience.
- Must also have a clean MVR and be able to pass a background and drug screen
- Customer Service
- Respond accurately to consumer, service center & distributor calls regarding the company’s policies and procedures
- Verify and authorize warranty coverage for all callers
- Provide helpful direction to callers dealing with warranty & non-warranty service
- Engineering
- Coordinate processing of in-house fabricated parts required in a new product
- Assist in evaluating pilot run results and coordinate corrections required for production
- Aggressive implement Lean Manufacturing concept throughout the manufacturing and reconditioning operations
- Design and develop automated test systems and assembly equipment, including software and hardware development
- Create scope of work documents and work with integrators to build equipment to TTI specifications.
- Housekeeping Associates
- Adhere to a stringent cleaning schedule
- Clean, Dust and Sanitize hard surfaces
- Sweep, vacuum, mop, strip, buff, and Wax Floors
- Change out rugs and mats
- Restock paper products and soaps
- Physical strength and dexterity to operate necessary equipment and perform all required cleaning duties, i.e., lifting to 35 lbs., standing, stooping, and bending.
- Knowledge of occupational hazards, safety rules and regulations including MSDS preferred
- Ability to operate and use tools and equipment of the janitorial service, including sit down floor scrubbers
- Must be a steady, reliable worker with a high degree of customer service acumen.
- Maintenance Technicians
- Insure proper operation of all material handling equipment
- Installs/Repairs compressed air lines, conduit, conductors, and junction boxes, disconnects, and switches
- Test/Repair safety equipment, exit lighting, and emergency lighting as needed.
- Repairs/Replaces motors, starters, pumps, rollers, belts, photo eyes, and any other part associated with material handling equipment as needed
- Repairs faucets, valves, toilets, fixtures, and other associated plumbing systems including specialized systems such as eyewash stations as needed
- Ability to comprehend plans, blueprints, and specifications while recommending changes during the programming phase of a project
- Test and maintain emergency electrical equipment such as generators and battery-operated lighting
- Ensure code compliances are maintained with the tools, materials, and equipment as needed.
- Compliance with all OSHA, DHEC and other related policies associated with facilities/machine maintenance operations
- Maintain fire and safety equipment to the highest standards. Associates degree in Industrial Maintenance or equivalent experience
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in overall facilities/material handling equipment maintenance
- Quality Auditors/Inspectors
- Verify that the quality of the products meets engineering, approval agencies, and customer requirements through auditing and inspection. Performs visual, dimensional, and mechanical inspections of assemblies and components
- Provide inspections/audit support for inbound/outbound trends and non-conforming related initiatives
- Communicate effectively and work as a team member with peers in various functions
- At least 1 year of experience in Quality
- High School Diploma or GED preferred
- Refurb Operators
- Analyze/repair corded and cordless tools and attachments, cleaning tools/sorting tool parts.
- Must possess good judgment to determine the defect and whether it would be cost effective to repair the tools
- Must possess physical dexterity sufficient to accomplish tasks utilizing hand or powered tools
- Capable of lifting to 50 lbs. with or without assistance
For more information or to apply online, click here.