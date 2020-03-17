Tuesday brings more coronavirus-caused changes to Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — Buncombe County leaders on Tuesday announced more changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county opened two COVID-19 testing sites. The sites, located at Biltmore Church in Arden and on parking lot P28 on UNC Asheville campus, will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-through fashion. It will be available to people presenting with symptoms associated with COVID-19 regardless of income or ability to pay.

Restaurants statewide closed down dining rooms and will now only provide takeout services. The service industry now faces staff cuts because of the new policy.

“We’re going to retain everybody we possibly can,” said Pack Tavern CFO Tom Israel.

Israel said the restaurant will welcome back cut employees with open arms as soon as business resumes as normal.

Other changes announced by county leaders will impact the courts and jail.

Calvin Hill, Buncombe County’s chief district judge, said courts are working with the jail to release people charged with misdemeanors.

Court dates for misdemeanor cases will also be postponed for 60, 90 or 120 days. For criminal cases though, matters will be handled like they normally would.

“Matters like probable-cause hearings, bond hearings, some domestic violence matters and juvenile matters constitutionally must be held,” Hill said. “We will still be doing those matters in the courts.”