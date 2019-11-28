Turkey Day race bringing hundreds to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Organizers of the TreesUpstate Turkey Day 8K and 5K run prepared for more than a thousand runners to arrive at Fluor Field Thursday for the Upstate’s biggest Thanksgiving Day run.

The quarter-mile Tot Trot started at 7:45 AM, designed for toddlers and very young children.

This year children who participate have received superhero capes.

The 8K started at 8:05 AM, followed by the 5k race at 8:20 AM.

Race day parking was at County Square, on University Ridge, but all City of Greenville lots are offering free parking on Thanksgiving Day.

The race benefits the local non-profit TreesUpstate, which has a focus on planting trees throughout the community.

Earlier this week, organizers gave out 1,100 free trees in partnership with Duke Energy.

TreesUpstate has planted 800 trees so far this year.

